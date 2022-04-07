B. Riley Comments on Charah Solutions, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHRA)

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Charah Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Charah Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charah Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Charah Solutions stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.81. Charah Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $143.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 56.75% and a negative net margin of 1.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at $752,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 1,157.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at $107,000.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

