CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Shares of CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.19. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 168,734 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.73 million and a P/E ratio of 21.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CWC Energy Services Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

