Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.69

Shares of Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$38.69 and traded as high as C$38.81. Winpak shares last traded at C$38.60, with a volume of 25,966 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Winpak from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Winpak ( TSE:WPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$351.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.76%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

