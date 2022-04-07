EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.42. EVI Industries shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 8,784 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $221.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 313.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 223.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations, and sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

