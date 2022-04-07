Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. Spark Networks shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 10,415 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Spark Networks by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 57,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth $196,000.
About Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV)
Spark Networks SE operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the operation of online dating sites and applications. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of the firm’s operations in the United States and Canada. The International segment includes all other operations except for the United States and Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.