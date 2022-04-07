Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.98

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 86.98 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 106.30 ($1.39). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 105.40 ($1.38), with a volume of 1,437,870 shares traded.

SGC has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital downgraded Stagecoach Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 131 ($1.72) to GBX 105 ($1.38) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £581.30 million and a PE ratio of 14.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 633.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.