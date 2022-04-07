Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE NAVB opened at $0.78 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.