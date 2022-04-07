Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.41

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.41 and traded as high as C$44.41. Empire shares last traded at C$44.35, with a volume of 288,817 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

About Empire (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

