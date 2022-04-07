Investors Purchase High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average volume of 144 call options.

In other Doma news, Director Mark Ein bought 332,970 shares of Doma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Doma alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,809,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after buying an additional 551,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 429.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 128,635 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Doma by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doma during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Doma stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.85. Doma has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOMA shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Doma from $14.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research started coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Doma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.