Enbridge Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 20,216 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average volume of 1,779 put options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $46.54 on Thursday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $94.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

