The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.98. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.98, with a volume of 3,689 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $58.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72.

The LGL Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:LGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($3.32). The LGL Group had a net margin of 52.02% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of The LGL Group worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The LGL Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

