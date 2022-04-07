Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.26

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.26 and traded as high as $33.57. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 15,494,642 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 37,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,015,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,036.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

