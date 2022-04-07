Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.62.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.