Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending product through lending channels, retail, wholesale and correspondent, retains mortgage servicing rights, and warehouse lending facilities.

