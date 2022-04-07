Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €127.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($139.56) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SY1. Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($127.47) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €119.00 ($130.77) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($137.36) target price on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €138.00 ($151.65) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Symrise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €119.97 ($131.83).

FRA:SY1 opened at €111.85 ($122.91) on Monday. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($62.59) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($80.75). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €115.69.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

