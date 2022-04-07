StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AAMC stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.98.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. engages in the provision of portfolio management and governance services to investment vehicles that acquire and own residential properties. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

