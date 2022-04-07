Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Air Industries Group stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.58.
