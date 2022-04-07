Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Head to Head Review

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

This table compares Howard Hughes and Lument Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Hughes $1.43 billion 3.87 $56.10 million $1.05 97.22 Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 3.88 $10.53 million $0.30 8.97

Howard Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Lument Finance Trust. Lument Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Hughes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Howard Hughes and Lument Finance Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Hughes 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lument Finance Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Howard Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.45%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $4.31, indicating a potential upside of 60.32%. Given Lument Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lument Finance Trust is more favorable than Howard Hughes.

Volatility & Risk

Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lument Finance Trust has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Hughes and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Hughes 3.93% 2.50% 0.98% Lument Finance Trust 27.07% 9.64% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Howard Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Howard Hughes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Lument Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Howard Hughes beats Lument Finance Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments. The Master Planned Communities segment focuses on the development and sale of land in large-scale, long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, and Columbia, Maryland. The Seaport District operates approximately 453,000 square feet of restaurant, retail, and entertainment properties situated in three primary locations in New York, New York: Pier 17, Historic Area/Uplands, and Tin Building. The Strategic Developments segment is involved in other real estate assets in the form of entitled and unentitled land and residential condominium developments. The company was founded in July 2010 and is headquartered in Woodlands, TX.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.