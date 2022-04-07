Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) to report $3.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the highest is $3.83 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $16.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.16 billion to $16.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $17.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.48 billion to $17.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PWR. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.27.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,338 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,737,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,182,000 after buying an additional 119,064 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,418,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,845,000 after acquiring an additional 112,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $129.41 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $84.40 and a 12-month high of $137.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

