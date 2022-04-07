Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $154.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) will report sales of $154.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $155.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $650.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $662.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $710.15 million, with estimates ranging from $685.00 million to $735.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,972,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,840,000 after buying an additional 60,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 127,915 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,542,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after buying an additional 400,962 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,141,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,826,000 after buying an additional 13,938 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth $24,443,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.04. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

