Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $53.46, but opened at $47.97. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $46.22, with a volume of 12,460 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $664,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $200,354.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,174 shares of company stock worth $4,394,841 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.78.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 60.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

