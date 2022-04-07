Liberum Capital Increases Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Price Target to GBX 220

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.55% from the company’s previous close.
Sourcebio International stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. Sourcebio International has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £94.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.
