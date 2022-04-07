Liberum Capital Increases Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Price Target to GBX 220

Sourcebio International (LON:SBI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.55% from the company’s previous close.

Sourcebio International stock opened at GBX 127.50 ($1.67) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81. Sourcebio International has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 210 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £94.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75.

About Sourcebio International (Get Rating)

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

