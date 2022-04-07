Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 610 at Barclays

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.26) to GBX 610 ($8.00) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RMV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 800 ($10.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.31) to GBX 740 ($9.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rightmove to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 630 ($8.26) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 655.56 ($8.60).

RMV opened at GBX 645 ($8.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. Rightmove has a one year low of GBX 557.40 ($7.31) and a one year high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 644.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 698.25.

In other Rightmove news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.60), for a total transaction of £15,173.28 ($19,899.38).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

