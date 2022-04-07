Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target Raised to GBX 742

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.74) to GBX 742 ($9.73) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSON. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 725 ($9.51) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.20) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.80) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 790.33 ($10.37).

Get Pearson alerts:

LON:PSON opened at GBX 775 ($10.16) on Monday. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.49) and a one year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 688.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 653.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

In other news, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.88), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($37,625.31). Also, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,758,595.37).

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.