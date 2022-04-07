Oppenheimer Comments on Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 365,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 147,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.36% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

