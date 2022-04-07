adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €300.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($329.67) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($263.74) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($373.63) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($291.21) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($291.21) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($274.73) price objective on adidas in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €302.88 ($332.83).

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €202.50 ($222.53) on Monday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($179.84) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($220.89). The company’s 50 day moving average is €219.09 and its 200 day moving average is €249.79.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

