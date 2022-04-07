Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.28). Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VMUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.99).
LON:VMUK opened at GBX 166.30 ($2.18) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
