Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.95) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 250 ($3.28). Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VMUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.99).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 166.30 ($2.18) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.87). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 184.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Clifford Abrahams acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($67,278.69).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

