PVH Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PVH in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst B. Reed now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.25. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush downgraded shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.82.

NYSE PVH opened at $71.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.20. PVH has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.70.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PVH by 107.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 13.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PVH by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 51,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

