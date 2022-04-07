Analyzing Universal Security Instruments (UUU) and The Competition

Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Universal Security Instruments to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Universal Security Instruments and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Security Instruments Competitors 75 351 449 22 2.47

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 33.73%. Given Universal Security Instruments’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Security Instruments has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Security Instruments $17.52 million $270,000.00 -35.18 Universal Security Instruments Competitors $3.55 billion $175.90 million 1.00

Universal Security Instruments’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Universal Security Instruments. Universal Security Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Security Instruments and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Security Instruments -1.64% -6.24% -3.43% Universal Security Instruments Competitors -183.14% -91.26% -3.08%

Volatility & Risk

Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments’ rivals have a beta of 1.64, meaning that their average stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Security Instruments rivals beat Universal Security Instruments on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores. The company also markets products to the electrical distribution trade through its wholly-owned subsidiary, USI Electric, Inc. It was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L. Kovens in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, MD.

