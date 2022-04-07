Piper Sandler Comments on Chubb Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CB. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $212.48 on Tuesday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.85. The company has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

