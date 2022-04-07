AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target Cut to €32.00

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €35.00 ($38.46) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AXA from €29.50 ($32.42) to €29.00 ($31.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of AXA stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. AXA has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $33.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

