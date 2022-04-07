Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Hold

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale lowered Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.

OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

