Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) to Hold

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group. The group is one of Europe’s largest food companies with a wide range of successful brands and products in the food sector, and an increasingly strong presence in advanced research and technology. “
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Societe Generale lowered Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 2,900 ($38.03) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,367.50.
Associated British Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Associated British Foods (ASBFY)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Associated British Foods (ASBFY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.