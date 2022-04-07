Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) PT Lowered to €250.00

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €275.00 ($302.20) to €250.00 ($274.73) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ALIZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allianz from €250.00 ($274.73) to €260.00 ($285.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Allianz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.67.

OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52. Allianz has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Allianz ( OTCMKTS:ALIZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $35.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

