Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Freshlocal Solutions Inc. (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. 4,054 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 62,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshlocal Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Desjardins cut shares of Freshlocal Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$2.00 to C$0.70 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Get Freshlocal Solutions alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$19.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.52.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshlocal Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshlocal Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.