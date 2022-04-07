Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) PT Lowered to €85.00 at UBS Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €95.00 ($104.40) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Akzo Nobel from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akzo Nobel from €120.00 ($131.87) to €112.00 ($123.08) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($119.78) to €113.00 ($124.18) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.00.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY opened at $28.17 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $44.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

