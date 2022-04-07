Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Trading 2.4% Higher

Definity Financial Corporation (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) traded up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.62 and last traded at C$33.25. 220,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 144,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.46.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$766.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial Corporation will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

