Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.54. 804,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,220,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Biofrontera in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biofrontera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biofrontera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biofrontera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.