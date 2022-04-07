Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.54. 804,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,220,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Biofrontera in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Biofrontera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17.
About Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
