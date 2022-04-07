Angel Pond (NYSE:POND) Trading Up 0.3%

Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 174,750 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 172,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Pond stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Angel Pond Holdings Co. (NYSE:POND – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Angel Pond as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses within technology-enabled sectors, including e-commerce; enterprise software and cloud computing; and fintech.

