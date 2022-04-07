Cornerstone FS (LON:CSFS) Trading Down 2.7%

Cornerstone FS plc (LON:CSFS – Get Rating) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.10 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.23). Approximately 67,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 84,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.24).

The stock has a market cap of £4.18 million and a P/E ratio of -1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.20.

In other Cornerstone FS news, insider Gareth Maitland Edwards purchased 24,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £4,085.61 ($5,358.18).

Cornerstone FS plc provides cloud based international payment, currency risk management, and electronic account services with focus on removing the complexity of international payments for its customers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

