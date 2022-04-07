Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on IPHA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

IPHA opened at $3.23 on Thursday. Innate Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $771,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

