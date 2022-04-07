Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.76

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $9.80. Monument Circle Acquisition shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 11,738 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 714,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 373,523 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 196,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

