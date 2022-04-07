J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “JD Wetherspoon Plc owns and operates pubs. The principal activity of the company is development and management of public houses. It operates primarily in United Kingdom. JD Wetherspoon Plc is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom. “
OTCMKTS:JDWPY opened at $67.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.02. J D Wetherspoon has a 1-year low of $63.63 and a 1-year high of $75.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.
J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.
