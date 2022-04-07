APA (NASDAQ:APA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. APA traded as high as $43.88 and last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 47779 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on APA. MKM Partners upped their target price on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $893,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of APA by 24.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.40.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

