Analysts Set Expectations for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.67 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.32.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $180.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.69. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $170.14 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.