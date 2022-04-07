TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Price Target Raised to €33.00

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from €32.50 ($35.71) to €33.00 ($36.26) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TOD’S from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of TOD’S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.48.

Get TOD'S alerts:

Shares of TODGF opened at $56.21 on Monday. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.18.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TOD'S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOD'S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.