Morgan Stanley to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Shares of MS opened at $83.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $76.25 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after buying an additional 183,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after buying an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.