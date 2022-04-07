TheStreet Lowers Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $52.61 on Monday. Bread Financial has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.12.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

