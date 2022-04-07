Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SWDBY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.55.

SWDBY opened at $15.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.974 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 44.95%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

