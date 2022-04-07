Barclays Lowers Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 230

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from SEK 255 to SEK 230 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SDVKY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $20.41 on Monday. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

