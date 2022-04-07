AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) PT Lowered to SEK 145

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from SEK 180 to SEK 145 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 245 to SEK 235 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. DNB Markets raised shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.52.

SKFRY opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. AB SKF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

