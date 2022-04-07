Zacks: Analysts Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $98.96 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) will report $98.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.46 million to $99.45 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $88.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $468.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.72 million to $471.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $495.14 million, with estimates ranging from $495.13 million to $495.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.21). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSQ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of TSQ opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $204.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the period. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

